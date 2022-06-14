UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Water Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Man killed over water dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A young man shot dead his uncle over water dispute here in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that accused Abdul Hameed, resident of chak 116-JB Rara Tahli, had an old dispute over irrigation water with his nephews including Asim and others.

On this issue, the accused nephews opened fire on their uncle when he was irrigating fields.

Consequently, Abdul Hameed received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, while police started investigation to arrest the accused who had escaped from the scene.

