Man killed, passerby injured in armed attack by unknown assailants in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed and a passerby was injured in an armed attack by unknown assailants in Qasimabad here on Saturday.

According to police, four assailants riding on two motorbikes fired multiple gunshots on 45 years old Haji Wali Muhammad Jamali near London Town area, leaving him dead on the spot.

The police said the killers shot and injured 16 year old Zafar while snatching his motorbike as they tried to escape leaving one of their own motorbike, which developed some fault, behind.

The police told that the slain person lived in Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad and that he belonged to Nawabshah district.

According to the police, the cause of the murder was reportedly personal enmity. Jamali was father of 6 children.

His dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

According to the LUH sources, Jamali sustained 5 gunshots.

The FIR of the incident, which happened in the limits of Naseem Nagar police station, has not been lodged so far.