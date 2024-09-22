Man Killed Real Brother Brutally
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Police have arrested accused who had killed his brother two days ago. According to police spokesman,Nadir Khan attacked his brother namely Javed and killed him brutally with sickle.
After committing crime, the accused fled away from scene.
The case was registered on the complaint of his brother. After an intensive manhunt, which included the use of human intelligence, the police successfully apprehended the suspect.
SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, confirmed that the arrest was made based on solid evidence. He also assured that the suspect will face justice according to the law.
