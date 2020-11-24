Man killed sister-in-law before shooting self

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law before shooting himself and suffered serious injuries near Dera Sultan.

Police said here on Tuesday that Ashghar r/o Dera Sultan,Kaim colony had an altercation with his sister-in-law Nasim bibi w/o Irfan over domestic dispute and in a fit of rage, he opened fire and killed her on the spot and later shot himself.

The accused suffered serious bullet injuries.

Police shifted the body and injured to hospital,while further investigation was underway.