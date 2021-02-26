UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Sister-in-law Injured For 'honour'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Man killed, sister-in-law injured for 'honour'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A man shot at and injured his sister-in-law (bhabhi) and shot dead her alleged paramour in the area of FIEDMC police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that one Shahida Parveen, wife of Naveed of Chak No 144-RB, had allegedly developed illicit relations with Sufiyan Ali of her locality.

Police said her husband was living abroad for employment.

On the night of the incident, Asif, a brother of Naveed, saw his bhabhi with her alleged paramour and opened fire on them a fled the scene. As a result, Sufiyan and Shahida received critical injuries. They were taken to an area hospital where Sufiyan succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of Shahida was also started to be serious.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Wife Man Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

1 hour ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.