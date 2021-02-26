Man killed, sister-in-law injured for 'honour'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A man shot at and injured his sister-in-law (bhabhi) and shot dead her alleged paramour in the area of FIEDMC police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that one Shahida Parveen, wife of Naveed of Chak No 144-RB, had allegedly developed illicit relations with Sufiyan Ali of her locality.

Police said her husband was living abroad for employment.

On the night of the incident, Asif, a brother of Naveed, saw his bhabhi with her alleged paramour and opened fire on them a fled the scene. As a result, Sufiyan and Shahida received critical injuries. They were taken to an area hospital where Sufiyan succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of Shahida was also started to be serious.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.