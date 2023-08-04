Open Menu

Man Killed, Sister Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Man killed, sister injured in road accident

A teenage boy was killed while his sister was critically injured as he lost control over his motorcycle due to over speeding in Mallah village in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police and rescue sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed while his sister was critically injured as he lost control over his motorcycle due to over speeding in Mallah village in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police and rescue sources said.

According to sources, 14 years old, Hussain Fida along with 12 years old sister Tayyba Fida was going on his motorcycle when the boy loses control over motorcycle due to over speeding, resultantly, it collided with electric pole.

Due to head injuries, the boy died on the spot while the girl was injured critically. The dead and injured were shiftedto district headquarters hospital Attock where the girl condition is stated to be critical. Hazro Police is investigatingthe case.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Attock Hazro

Recent Stories

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

5 minutes ago
 National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincia ..

National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincial metropolis to honor brave fi ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' D ..

Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' Day in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence ..

Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence direct flights: CG Herman

2 minutes ago
 Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabsha ..

Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

2 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects work on Ring Road Southern ..

12 minutes ago
 Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

12 minutes ago
 US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - S ..

US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - State Department

12 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar pays t ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar pays tribute to Shuhada-e-Police

12 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating ..

Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy E ..

16 minutes ago
 KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan