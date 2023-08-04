Man killed, sister injured in road accident

A teenage boy was killed while his sister was critically injured as he lost control over his motorcycle due to over speeding in Mallah village in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police and rescue sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed while his sister was critically injured as he lost control over his motorcycle due to over speeding in Mallah village in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday, police and rescue sources said.

According to sources, 14 years old, Hussain Fida along with 12 years old sister Tayyba Fida was going on his motorcycle when the boy loses control over motorcycle due to over speeding, resultantly, it collided with electric pole.

Due to head injuries, the boy died on the spot while the girl was injured critically. The dead and injured were shiftedto district headquarters hospital Attock where the girl condition is stated to be critical. Hazro Police is investigatingthe case.