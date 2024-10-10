Man killed, six hurt on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A man was killed and six others were injured in a an accident in chobara, Layyah on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said a passenger van hit a rickshaw and another van.

As a result, the rickshaw driver, Ghulam Yaseen, was killed while Nusrat Bibi, Khursheed Bibi,

Johar Ali, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Zafar and Muhammad Ramzan received injuries who were

shifted to the Tehsil Hospital.