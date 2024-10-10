Man Killed, Six Hurt On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A man was killed and six others were injured in a an accident in chobara, Layyah on Thursday.
The Rescue 1122 said a passenger van hit a rickshaw and another van.
As a result, the rickshaw driver, Ghulam Yaseen, was killed while Nusrat Bibi, Khursheed Bibi,
Johar Ali, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Zafar and Muhammad Ramzan received injuries who were
shifted to the Tehsil Hospital.
