Open Menu

Man Killed, Six Hurt On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Man killed, six hurt on road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A man was killed and six others were injured in a an accident in chobara, Layyah on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said a passenger van hit a rickshaw and another van.

As a result, the rickshaw driver, Ghulam Yaseen, was killed while Nusrat Bibi, Khursheed Bibi,

Johar Ali, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Zafar and Muhammad Ramzan received injuries who were

shifted to the Tehsil Hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Man Van Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

1 hour ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

2 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

20 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

20 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

22 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan