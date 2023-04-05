PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was killed and six others injured in a deadly clash between rival groups over a property dispute in Kohat district on Wednesday, police said.

Noorul Hassan and Bilal Khan's groups clashed over a shop ownership dispute at Mohallah Pir Abdullah Shah after exchanging heated words.

As a result of indiscriminate firing, Noorul Hassan son of Jamil Ahmed were killed while Jamil Ahmad, Muhammad Ebad and Khalil Ahmad sustained critical wounds.

From the other group, Bilal Khan, Shahkeel Ahmad and Raheel Ahmed sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.