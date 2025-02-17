Man killed, six others injured in firing incident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The rivals here on Monday opened indiscriminate firing and killed a man and injured six others.

The police spokesman said that the culprits killed a person namely Amjad Gujjar and injured six other his friends by opening firing on minor issue.

The injured and body had been transferred to THQ hospital, he added.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

