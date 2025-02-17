Man Killed, Six Others Injured In Firing Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The rivals here on Monday opened indiscriminate firing and killed a man and injured six others.
The police spokesman said that the culprits killed a person namely Amjad Gujjar and injured six other his friends by opening firing on minor issue.
The injured and body had been transferred to THQ hospital, he added.
The police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed, six others injured in firing incident6 minutes ago
-
Relevant bench authorized of decision regarding larger bench in PECA cases: IHC CJ6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Boy dies after hit by van in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 10 emergencies last week16 minutes ago
-
Former policeman killed, accused murderer held in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
150 people get disability certificates26 minutes ago
-
DC approves Three projects26 minutes ago
-
Water supply reduction expected amid Khanpur Dam cleaning; CEO RCB36 minutes ago
-
Three shopkeepers arrested with kites36 minutes ago
-
House on fire46 minutes ago
-
ECP sets March 8 for Balochistan Senate by-election46 minutes ago