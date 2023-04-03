Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

A man on Monday shot dead his son-in-law and nephew over a domestic dispute here in Oghi main Bazar

According to the police, father-in-law Mashal Khan over a domestic dispute shot dead his son-in-law Muhamma Ali and nephew Osama in the main bazaar in broad daylight along with his companions.

Sageer brother of the slain Muhammad Ali while registering an FIR against Mashal Khan and his brothers Imtiaz Waleed and Hamza said that they killed his brother's nephew over a domestic dispute. Oghi police led by SHO Syed Liaqat Shah in just one hour arrested the accused Mashal Khan and his companion and started investigation.

Police also shifted the dead bodies to the Tehsil headquarters hospital where after completion of the postmortem, they were handed over to the family.