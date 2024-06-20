Man Killed, Son Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) A man was shot dead while his son sustained injuries over an old enmity
near here on Thursday.
The police said Muhammad Ameer and his son Mudasir Ameer had an old enmity with their
rivals. Today, some unidentified accused opened firing at them and killed Ameer while
Mudasir received injuries.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to a hospital.
