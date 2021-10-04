Man killed, son injured as roof collapses in Charsadda

A man was killed and his son was seriously injured when the roof of his house collapsed in the Sardhero area of ??Charsadda district on Monday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was killed and his son was seriously injured when the roof of his house collapsed in the Sardhero area of ??Charsadda district on Monday morning.

The roof of a dilapidated house owned by Omar collapsed in the district's Captain Corona area, killing the man and seriously injuring his son, Sardhero police said.

The local people retrieved the dead body and injured from the rubble and shifted them to DHQ Charsadda.