Man killed, son injured in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in a road accident in Sandal Bar police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said a speeding wan hit a parked truck near Aminpur Interchange.

As a result, 50-year-old Khan Muhammad of Mianwali died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted his 22-year-old son Amjad to theAllied Hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.