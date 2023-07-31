Man killed, son injured in day broad light killing in Hazro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while his son received critical bullet injuries in a day broad light assassination incident at busy Fawara Chowk in Hazro town of Attock on Monday, police sources said.

It added that 42 years old Majeed Khan along with his 21 years old Adil Khan going in his car when reached Fawara chowk- the main and busiest business centre of the town, two persons riding on a motorcycle intercepted them and showered bullets over them with pistols resultantly Majeed died on the spot while his son was injured critically.

The assassinators managed to escape from the scene successfully. The dead and injured were taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro. Later police handed over the body after an autopsy at the tehsil headquarters hospital. Police attributed the cold-blooded killing due to old enmity. Hazro Police registered a case as per routine and launched further investigation.