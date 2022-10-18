UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:39 PM

A man was killed while his son was injured in a traffic accident on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his son was injured in a traffic accident on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Asad Gohar along with his 11-year-old son Zohaib Gohar and brother Wajid Gohar was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit them. As a result, Asad died on the spot while his son was injured.

The driver of the dumper could not be identified so far.

