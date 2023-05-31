UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident

Published May 31, 2023

Man killed, son injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A man was killed and his son was injured as a speeding bus hit their motorcycle near Dhanola seim pull, Millat road here on Wednesday.

Police said that Ali Asghar (42) along with his son Ali Faisal, was going on motorcycle when a speeding bus hit two wheeler.

Consequently, both suffered injuries and shifted to Allied hospital where Asghar succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

