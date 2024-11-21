Man killed, son injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A man was killed and his son suffered injuries in a road accident near Gatwala on Wednesday night.

According to police, Tahir Nadeem (51), along with his son Zeeshan (20), was going on motorcycle near Gatwala on Sheikhupura road when they collided with another motorbike coming from the opposite side.

Meanwhile, a speeding car ran over Tahir from the rear side.

As a result, Tahir Nadeem died on the spot.

A rescue team shifted the injured Zeeshan to Allied hospital and handed over the dead body to police concerned from legal formalities.

The car driver however drove away after the incident.