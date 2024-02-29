Man killed, son injured in road mishap

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A man was killed,while his son sustained injuries in a motorcycle-car collision near Ranjhai stop,Daska Road here.

According to Rescue-1122 on Thursday said that 47-year-old Fiaz ,resident of Dhamiky village was travelling on motorcycle along with his 22-year-old son Ishtiaq when a speeding car hit the two wheeler which resulted his on the spot death.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Daska hospital.