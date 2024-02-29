Open Menu

Man Killed, Son Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Man killed, son injured in road mishap

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A man was killed,while his son sustained injuries in a motorcycle-car collision near Ranjhai stop,Daska Road here.

According to Rescue-1122 on Thursday said that 47-year-old Fiaz ,resident of Dhamiky village was travelling on motorcycle along with his 22-year-old son Ishtiaq when a speeding car hit the two wheeler which resulted his on the spot death.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Daska hospital.

Related Topics

Road Car Man Daska Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

13 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

13 hours ago
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

13 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

13 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

13 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

13 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan