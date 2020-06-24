Man killed, son injured over minor dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed while his son sustained injuries over minor issue at Kot Sunder Singh of Kanganpur on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Ashraf (45) had a dispute with Arshad over the issue of chaining cattle.

In a fit of grudge, Arshad with the abettment of his brother Ashraf and Ibrahim injured Muhammad Ashraf and his son Mehmood Ashraf with a blow of axes.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where Muhammad Ashraf succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against four accused.