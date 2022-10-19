UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Student Injured In Firing Over Property Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Man killed, student injured in firing over property dispute

One person was killed and a student injured in firing incident over a property dispute here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :One person was killed and a student injured in firing incident over a property dispute here on Wednesday.

According to a report lodged in Kalu Khan Police Station, Shah Faisal Hidayat Khan was killed by firing of his rival, Hidayat and a student, Wasim also sustained injures in the incident.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be property dispute. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.

