Man killed, student injured in firing over property dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :One person was killed and a student injured in firing incident over a property dispute here on Wednesday.

According to a report lodged in Kalu Khan Police Station, Shah Faisal Hidayat Khan was killed by firing of his rival, Hidayat and a student, Wasim also sustained injures in the incident.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be property dispute. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.