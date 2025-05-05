Open Menu

Man Killed, Teenager Commits Suicide In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Man killed, teenager commits suicide in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A middle-aged man was killed and a teenager committed suicide in separate tragic incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police, in the first incident, the mutilated body of 52-year-old Hazratullah was recovered from an upper-floor apartment near New Sabzi Mandi in the limits of Shorkot police station.

The police have confirmed that the victim had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon nearly five days prior to the recovery of the body.

The police have started investigation after registering a case into the matter following a formal complaint lodged by the victim’s 18-year-old son.

In another incident, 19-year-old boy named Rashid, resident of Ketch village, ended his life by consuming poisonous tablets at his home.

The motive behind the suicide remains unknown, however, the local police have initiated an inquiry and are recording statements from family members and neighbors to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

