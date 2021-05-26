UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Three Injure In Cross Firing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:51 PM

Man killed, three injure in cross firing

A man was killed while three others sustained injuries during cross firing incident reportedly held over land dispute at 921/15-L Mian Channu here Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries during cross firing incident reportedly held over land dispute at 921/15-L Mian Channu here Wednesday.

Rescuers identified the deceased as Irfan, 30, son of Zafar, with injured included as Shehzad, 36, son of Sadiq, Faisal, 25, son of Sadiq and Sadiq, 55, son of Ali Ahmed.

Shehzad and Faisal were real brothers in terms of blood relation.

Injured persons were removed to THQ hospital Mian Channu for treatment while the dead body of the deceased was handed over to the family.

Police started investigation, however,no arrest was made as yet by the police.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Man Family Blood

Recent Stories

Laurence des Cars to head Louvre, first woman boss ..

6 minutes ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.77 mln

6 minutes ago

Over 546 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

7 minutes ago

Muzaffargarh: notification of fifth tehsil hailed

7 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

34 minutes ago

Mehidy Hasan rises to No. 2 in ICC Men's ODI Ranki ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.