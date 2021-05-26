Man killed, three injure in cross firing

A man was killed while three others sustained injuries during cross firing incident reportedly held over land dispute at 921/15-L Mian Channu here Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries during cross firing incident reportedly held over land dispute at 921/15-L Mian Channu here Wednesday.

Rescuers identified the deceased as Irfan, 30, son of Zafar, with injured included as Shehzad, 36, son of Sadiq, Faisal, 25, son of Sadiq and Sadiq, 55, son of Ali Ahmed.

Shehzad and Faisal were real brothers in terms of blood relation.

Injured persons were removed to THQ hospital Mian Channu for treatment while the dead body of the deceased was handed over to the family.

Police started investigation, however,no arrest was made as yet by the police.