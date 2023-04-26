Man killed, three injure over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was killed and three others were injured in exchange of fire between two groups over land dispute at area of Kot Addu.

Police source said the man named Zaman succumbed to injuries on the spot with three of his fellows received serious wounds as the dispute surfaced at Pull-88.

Identification of the wounded people was yet to be made by the police.

Rescuers shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy in the presence of security officials.

The police crime scene unit and forensic team collected evidences from the spot to proceed the investigation.