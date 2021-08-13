UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A man died on Monday and three others critically injured in a road accident when a speedy truck crushed a pedestrian and a bike-rider due to sudden failure of brakes at Komaila Bazar, Kohistan.

According to the police, a truck on its way near Komaila Bazar and suddenly faced failure of brakes and crushed a pedestrian while leaving three others bike-rider injured.

As a result, the pedestrian, Noor Muhammad S/o Mudassar Shahid died on the spot while Haneef Shah, Qadam Khan and Muhammad Riaz received severe injuries.

The injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

The dead body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Dassu police managed to arrest the driver and the conductor of the truck and started an investigation.

