Man Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

A man was killed while his wife and two children sustained injured in a road accident near Pattoki, some 75 km away from here on Thursday

According to police, Muhammad Akram of Bhoiwal, his wife Safia Bibi and two children (age four and five years) were going to Pattoki when a vehicle hit their motorcycle on Multan road, near Pattoki.

Muhammad Akram died on the spot while his wife and children sustained injuries. The victims were shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Police are investigating.

