Man Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) -: A man was killed while three others were suffered injuries in road accident in Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Amjad r/o phularwan along with three farmers was travelling on a cart on Gujrat-Sargodha road when a speeding driven dumper hit their cart near Dhoori village.

As a result, Amjad died on the spot while other three including Shaukat, Farhan and Aziz received injuries and wee shifted to hospital.

However,the accused driver managed to escape.

Police have registered a case.

