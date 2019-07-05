Man killed, three injured in road mishap in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) -:A man was killed while three others suffered injuries in a road accident in Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Amjad along with three farmers was travelling on a cart on Gujrat-Sargodha road when a speedily driven dumper hit their cart near Dhoori village.

As a result, Amjad died on the spot while other three including Shaukat, Farhan and Aziz received injuries and shifted to hospital.

However,the accused driver managed to escape.

Police have registered a case.