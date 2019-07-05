Man Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha
A man was killed while three others suffered injuries in a road accident in Phularwan police limits on Friday
Police said that Muhammad Amjad along with three farmers was travelling on a cart on Gujrat-Sargodha road when a speedily driven dumper hit their cart near Dhoori village.
As a result, Amjad died on the spot while other three including Shaukat, Farhan and Aziz received injuries and shifted to hospital.
However,the accused driver managed to escape.
Police have registered a case.