Man killed, three injured in roof collapse

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :-:A labourer was killed and three others were injured when the roof of a workshop collapsed on Eimanabad Road here on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the labourers were busy in their work when the roof caved in, killing Imran Talib on the spot while Shabir, Tariq and Salman were injured.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.