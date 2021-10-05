Man killed, three injured in truck-trailer collision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while three others suffered injuries in truck-trailer collision near Sahianwala interchange on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that a mini truck loaded with buffaloes collided with vehicle loader trailer while overtaking.

As a result, one person identified as Ghulam Akbar (35) was killed on the spot while three others Qamar Zaman (28) and Zafar Bashir (36) and Khalid (50) sustained injuries.

One of the injured was provided first aid while the other two rushed to Allied Hospital,said Rescue-1122.