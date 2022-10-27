Man killed, three injured over financial dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed and three others were injured when an armed man opened fire on them over a financial dispute, police said on Thursday.

According to details, the armed man along with two assailants shot dead hawker Muhammad Umar while he was trying to escape at a Sher Sultan bus stand last night.

Three witnesses tried to catch the accused but they opened fire at them and fled. As a result, witnesses sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to DHQ hospital.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Sarwar Bugti and Muhammad Ishfaq Bugti while the identity of the other accused is yet to be ascertained.

Sher Sultan Police have registered a case.