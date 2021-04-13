Man killed, three women injured in road accident

A man was killed and three women were injured in a road accident near tehsil Samundri on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed and three women were injured in a road accident near tehsil Samundri on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger van was on its way when it turned turtle after colliding with a motorcycle on Khider Wala Road near Samundri.

As a result, a man, yet to be identified, was killed on-the-spot while three women -- Hamida Bibi (60), wife of Abdul Khalid, Hamida Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ramzan, and Robina Kausar, wife of Murtaza, of Chak No 200-RB Tooriyanwala were injured.

They were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri.