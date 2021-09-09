UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Two Brothers Injure In Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Man killed, two brothers injure in clash

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his two brothers suffered critical injuries in a clash erupted between two groups over land dispute, police said.

According to details, fight broke out between two parties led by Ramzan alias Aslam Sajwar and Bashir. Both sides attacked each other with sticks and stones.

In the meantime, Bashir and accomplices opened direct fire on Ramzan and his fellows.

As a result Ramzan died on the spot, while his two brothers named Yunis and Yusuf received serious injuries.

Accused fled the scene, while slain and injured persons were removed to THQ hospital.

Police Thana Sahuka handed over dead body to the deceased's family after post mortem.

Police registered cases against accused Bashir and accomplices including Nazir, Abid Hussain, Muneer Ahmed and Asif and started raids to arrest them.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Died Man Post Family

Recent Stories

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

47 seconds ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

16 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

1 hour ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.