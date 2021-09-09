Man killed, two brothers injure in clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his two brothers suffered critical injuries in a clash erupted between two groups over land dispute, police said.

According to details, fight broke out between two parties led by Ramzan alias Aslam Sajwar and Bashir. Both sides attacked each other with sticks and stones.

In the meantime, Bashir and accomplices opened direct fire on Ramzan and his fellows.

As a result Ramzan died on the spot, while his two brothers named Yunis and Yusuf received serious injuries.

Accused fled the scene, while slain and injured persons were removed to THQ hospital.

Police Thana Sahuka handed over dead body to the deceased's family after post mortem.

Police registered cases against accused Bashir and accomplices including Nazir, Abid Hussain, Muneer Ahmed and Asif and started raids to arrest them.