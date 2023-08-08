Man killed, two injure in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A middle-aged man was killed while two others riding on the same motorbike were injured after colliding with the truck near Pull Kalasra, tehsil Kot Addu.

According to rescue workers, the accident was caused due to the carelessness of the two vehicles.

The deceased was shifted to DHQ hospital while the wounded were being given physical aid by the rescuers on the spot.

Identifications of the victims were yet to be ascertained. Search for the victims' heirs would be started soon after the identification, added the rescuers.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed before starting the rescue activity, it was said