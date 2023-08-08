Open Menu

Man Killed, Two Injure In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Man killed, two injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A middle-aged man was killed while two others riding on the same motorbike were injured after colliding with the truck near Pull Kalasra, tehsil Kot Addu.

According to rescue workers, the accident was caused due to the carelessness of the two vehicles.

The deceased was shifted to DHQ hospital while the wounded were being given physical aid by the rescuers on the spot.

Identifications of the victims were yet to be ascertained. Search for the victims' heirs would be started soon after the identification, added the rescuers.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed before starting the rescue activity, it was said

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Vehicles Man Same Kot Addu

Recent Stories

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

24 minutes ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

12 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

13 hours ago
PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

13 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

13 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

13 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

13 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan