Man Killed, Two Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others suffered bullet injuries in a nearby village on the issue of divorce here on Wednesday Rescue 1122 said that five alleged accused including Mansha, Umar, Imran, Munir and another person along with accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on Nasir, Imran and Hanif in chak 84-JB, along Dijkot-Panserah road.

As a result, Nasir died on the spot, while Imran and Hanif sustained bullet injuries. Police shifted the deceased and injured person to Allied hospital.

Police said the incident had roots in a divorce issue between Ruqqaya, daughter of Muhammad Mansha, and Muhammad Yousaf, son of Younas. A case was registered and investigation was started.

