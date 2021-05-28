Man Killed, Two Injured In Accident
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :One person was killed,while two others suffered injuries in road accident here Friday.
According to Rescue-1122, three persons were riding on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them near BC tower, Jinnah Colony. Consequently,Bilal s/o Rahat Ali was killed on the spot, while Naveed and Asif were injured.
The body and injured were shifted to hospital,said Rescue-1122.