Man Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Man killed, two injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A man was killed while his two other brother sustained injuries in firing incident on a dispute here at Chak No.162-NB, situated in the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur Police Station, on Wednesday.

Muhammad Imran, resident of 162-NB, Muhammad Azhar, and Daad Khan, had a dispute with one Sikandar, a resident of 4-SB, Bhalwal, Ashiq Mustafa and others, residents of the same locality.

On the day of the incident, Sikandar and others opened fire at their opponents, which resulted in the death of Imran and bullet injuries of two others.

SP Investigation, DSP Circle Sillanwali and SHO concerned Amar Khan reached the spot, shifted the body and the injured to an area hospital for necessary legal formalities.

