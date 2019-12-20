Man killed, two injured in fog-related accident in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained injuries after a mini truck they were riding collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley amid foggy conditions at bypass on Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road early Friday.

The accident occurred after a speeding Mazda mini truck attempted to overtake the tractor-trolley but collided with it, Rescue-1122 officials said.

Rescuers had to cut the body of mini truck to recover the injured and the dead and shifted them to DHQ hospital.

The deceased was identified as Mujahid (40) while the injured included Muhammad Imran (26) and Wazir Khan (50).

Muzaffargarh Sadar police have registered case.