Man Killed, Two Injured In Knife Attack In Charsadda: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Man killed, two injured in knife attack in Charsadda: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :One person was killed and two others injured during a knife attack in the Charsadda district on Tuesday, police said.

Abdul Rehman and Manzoor's groups clashed after an exchange of heated words at village Batagram, killing the former on the spot and two others injured. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

