Man Killed, Two Injured In Motorbikes Collision

Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:48 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Khanoana bypass,near Palm City road here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that 32-year-old Usman resident of Elahiabad died-on-the-spot while Maqsood of chak 88-GB and Ashraf of Bhai Phero were injured in the collision.

The body was handed over to police,while the injured were provided first aid on the spot, said Rescue-1122.

