Man killed, two injured in road accident

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Malik Muzammil resident of Hamza Town Pindi Bhattian, along with his sister-in-law and her minor son, was on way to Sukheke on a motorcycle when their bike rammed into a tractor-trolley.

As a result they fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Malik Muzammil died on-the-spot while the two others were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition.