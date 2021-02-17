UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

Man killed, two injured in road accident

A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, here on Wednesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Malik Muzammil resident of Hamza Town Pindi Bhattian, along with his sister-in-law and her minor son, was on way to Sukheke on a motorcycle when their bike rammed into a tractor-trolley.

As a result they fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Malik Muzammil died on-the-spot while the two others were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Died Road Accident Man Pindi Bhattian Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Global COVID-19 cases cross 109 million, death tol ..

few seconds

India Sees 'Huge Potential' in Nuclear Cooperation ..

30 seconds ago

BISL event :quarter final matches played

32 seconds ago

IGP takes notice of throwing acid on three persons ..

35 seconds ago

Prime Minister Khan set example of simplicity, aus ..

36 seconds ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.