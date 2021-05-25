Man killed, two injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place near Chak 238/G-B where two motorcycles collided with each other. As a result, motorcyclist Mubashar Hussain died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital while area police handed over the body to the family.