Man killed, two injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Bhagtawala where a recklessly driven truck hit a motorcycle and as a result of which Arif,38 died on the spot while Naeem,23, and Ulfat,32, sustainedinjuries. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police were investigating.