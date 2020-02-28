UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : A man was killed, while his brother and daughter sustained injuries in road accident here in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Friday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw near Saddar bypass chowk at Jhang road.

Consequently,rickshaw rider Waseem Asghar (47) received serious injuries and died on the spot,while his brother Nadeem Asghar (43) and daughter Emaan Fatima (10) suffered severe injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital.

