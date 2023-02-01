Man killed, two injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident between motorbike and a car in late hours of Tuesday night.

According to rescue sources, a speeding car struck the bike at Muzaffargarh-Alipur road, near Ganjay Walli Pul.

Resultantly, Ayyub, 30, son of Mustafa, resident of Khan Garh killed on the spot while two brothers namely Rashid, 24 and Asif, 26, sons of Ashiq wounded seriously.

Rescue teams shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.