Man Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 05:16 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was crushed to death while two others sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and an overspeeding passenger bus here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Khursheed Ahmed resident of village 519/EB was returning to his home city along with his two friends on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with their motorcycle near the village.

As a result, Khursheed died on the spot while the other two sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials transported the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking the bus into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene, said police sources.

