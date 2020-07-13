UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Two Injured In Tractor-motorcycle Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Man killed, two injured in tractor-motorcycle collision

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his nephew and daughter sustained injuries as their motorcycle was hit by a tractor on Luddan- Mitroo road near Shatab Garh Chowk on Monday.

Deceased Aslam was driving motorcycle taking his daughter Sana Bibi and nephew Zaheer to Pul-14 from Hasilpur to attend a Qul ceremony.

However, while crossing Shatab Garh Chowk, their motorcycle was hit by a tractor approaching from opposite direction. The impact was so strong that it cut Aslam's head detaching it from body thus causing his death on the spot.

His daughter suffered fracture in leg and was sent to DHQ hospital for treatment while Zaheer was given first aid for minor injuries. The driver escaped leaving the tractor behind. Mitroo police have taken the tractor in possession and started investigations.

