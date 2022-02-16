Man killed, two injured in wall collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A labourer was killed while two others were injured when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed at EME-Society here on Wednesday.

Police said workers were busy in their work when the wall caved in.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the dead and injured from the debris.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Riaz, 50, while Ghulam Hussain,40, andNuman,19, were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.