Man killed, two injured over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A man was killed and two others were injured during a domestic dispute in

the jurisdiction of Fatehpur police station, Layyah.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a group of relatives attacked

their cousin Ahmed with an axe, killing him on the spot.

Two others, identified as islam

and Mahmood-ul-Hassan, were also injured in the attack.

The suspects fled the scene who were identified as Iqbal, Hamid, Sharif, Nadeem, Naeem, Mahboob,

and others.

An FIR had been registered and the police started investigation.