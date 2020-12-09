UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Two Injured Over Old Enmity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:18 PM

A man was killed while two others wounded critically by gunshots reported over an old enmity at main gate of THQ hospital Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed while two others wounded critically by gunshots reported over an old enmity at main gate of THQ hospital Wednesday.

According to SHO of Kabeer Walla police station Abdul Aleem, the attackers had come through a car to kill their enemy.

It created immense panic across the area as peopl started rushing here and there to save their lives following loud round of firing.

The dead man resulted from the firing was identified as Ghulam Mustafa.

The two injured persons were immeditly shifted in the hospital where they had been declared as critical.

Their identification was yet to be revealed by the police which was starting investigation into the case.

