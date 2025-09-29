Man Killed, Two Other Receive Injuries In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) An old man on Monday died while two other persons injured as a mini truck hit a car near Village, 531 EB.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a man namely Ahmed's car collided with mini truck and as a result, he injured critically while a woman received minor injuries.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital, he added.
The Truck drive managed to escape form the scene from the successfully.
The Machiwal Police registered a case and launched search operation.
